Entry of class IX marks a must for HSLC exam: SEBA, Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has made it clear in no uncertain terms that if the marks of the annual examination of class IX and unit test I in class X of a student are not uploaded in the relevant portal of SEBA, the student will not be eligible for appearing in the HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) examination of the board.

The SEBA issued a notice to this effect.

In the notification issued to all the heads of the institutions affiliated with SEBA, the board said the candidates declared passed by the schools in the class IX annual will be allowed for further study in class X. If any failed or dropout student takes re-admission in class X, then his or her previous year’s class IX annual marks have to be entered in the portal.

In unit test 1 of Class X (scheduled in the month of June 2024), the names of only those students will be pre-populated, for whom the marks of the class IX annual examination are available and declared as passed by the school. No student will be allowed to fill out forms for the subsequent board examination if his or her marks are not available in the class X annual examination and class X unit test 1.

On subject change, the notification said that if a student of class X wants to change his or her subject (elective or MIL), then it has to be corrected in the registration card before unit test 1 of class X. As such, schools are directed to apply for corrections, if any, through the portal SEBASERVICESIN and get the registration card corrected from the SEBA office before June 15, 2024, the notification said.

In the entry of marks for class IX examinations in the marks entry portal, all schools need to enter the marks for class IX examinations (unit test 1, half-yearly examination, unit test 2, and annual examination). The portal will remain open until June 30, 2024, for students entering class IX.

Also Read: Assam: SEBA announces HSLC compartmental examination from May 28 (sentinelassam.com)