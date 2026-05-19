Eri Silk Meets Kota Doria: Centre Launches Landmark Inter-Regional Handloom Collaboration

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transformative 5F Vision — Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Fabric, Fabric to Fashion, Fashion to Foreign — and the Make in India mission, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) has taken a major step towards promoting inter-regional collaboration in India’s handloom sector by exploring the fusion of the Northeast’s celebrated Eri silk with Rajasthan’s iconic Kota Doria fabric to create a distinctive premium textile for domestic and international markets.

To institutionalise the collaboration, preparations are underway for signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC) and the District Industries Centre (DIC), Government of Rajasthan. The proposed MoU will facilitate cooperation in areas such as joint product and design development, skill enhancement and artisan training, technology support, branding, and market linkage initiatives.

As part of this initiative, MDoNER secretary Sanjay Jaju visited the Kaithoon Common Facility Centre (CFC) in Kota on May 17, 2026, along with Kota District Collector Piyush Samaria and NEHHDC MD Mara Kocho. The delegation interacted with local weavers, artisans, and fashion designers and closely observed the traditional weaving techniques that have made Kota Doria globally renowned for its lightweight texture, transparent weave, and distinctive check patterns.

Discussions during the visit focused on the feasibility of integrating Eri Silk—popularly known as “peace silk” due to its ethical and eco-friendly production process— with Kota Doria to develop a high-value fabric that blends luxury, comfort, durability, and heritage craftsmanship. Officials noted that the initiative has the potential to open new livelihood opportunities for artisans and weavers in both Rajasthan and the northeastern states while significantly enhancing the value proposition of Indian handloom products in the global marketplace.

During the visit to Kota, the delegation, accompanied by select fashion designers and representatives of the weaving community, called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at his residence and briefed him on the proposed initiative. Speaker Birla appreciated the effort and stated that Kota Doria is not merely a fabric but a symbol of the identity, culture, and craftsmanship of the Hadoti region. He emphasized that blending it with the Northeast’s Eri silk would create a new benchmark in India’s textile sector by bringing together two rich and diverse handloom traditions. He further observed that such collaborations would not only preserve traditional weaving practices but also generate sustainable economic opportunities for artisans, particularly women and rural weaving communities.

The DoNER secretary stated that the initiative is envisioned as a model of collaborative textile innovation that integrates regional strengths to create globally competitive products rooted in Indian heritage. He added that the proposed fabric would be positioned as a premium product catering to high-end domestic and international buyers seeking sustainable, handcrafted, and culturally rich textiles.

The collaboration is aimed at showcasing how India’s diverse regional textile traditions can be integrated to create globally competitive handloom products while advancing the vision of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” through cultural integration and economic empowerment of weavers and artisans across regions.

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