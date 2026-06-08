EU Delegation Begins Two-Day Assam Visit to Boost Trade, Green Growth and High-Tech Ties

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A high-level ”Team Europe” delegation of the European Union (EU) is coming on a two-day visit to Assam on June 8 and 9. The EU delegation will comprise Ambassadors and senior representatives from EU member states, including Hervé Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India and Bhutan, along with European business representatives.

Regarding the high-level visit, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X, “Welcome to Assam, Team Europe...The visit of the EU delegation to Assam tomorrow (June 8, 2026) marks an important chapter for stronger Indo-EU relations, deeper trade ties and shared progress...With Assam’s growing strength in agriculture, tea, technology, energy, manufacturing and innovation, this engagement will open new doors for investment, jobs and cross-border collaboration... Assam today stands at a pivotal moment in history. The state’s strategic location as a gateway to Southeast Asia makes it well placed to attract EU’s support in green growth, sustainable industries, skill development and technology-led transformation...This visit will also help Assam connect more deeply with European expertise in renewable energy, semiconductors, food processing, education, healthcare and advanced manufacturing... The outcomes of this visit, I am certain, will aid local enterprises, spur opportunities for youth and enhance Assam’s role in India’s Act East Policy and global outreach.”

According to the official website of the EU, “A high-level ’Team Europe’ delegation of the European Union (EU) will be in Guwahati, Assam, on 8–9 June to advance collaboration opportunities between Europe and India’s North Eastern States (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura), in line with the priorities set out in the joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda agreed between the EU and India at their summit last January. The visit will focus on value chains across sectors where Europe and the State of Assam and the region as a whole share strong synergies, including renewable and green energy, sustainable urban infrastructure, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and electronics manufacturing, tea and agri-food processing, flavours and fragrances, and AYUSH.”

During the visit, the Team Europe delegates are scheduled to engage in a bilateral meeting with Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, while a business delegation led by the Federation of European Businesses in India (FEBI) will also hold discussions with state government officials to identify trade and investment opportunities.

The delegation is set to participate in the “Blue Valleys: Building ecosystems and value chains between India and Europe” workshop on June 9, organised by the Government of Assam, which will bring together European and Indian businesses to explore partnerships in sustainable value chains, industries and innovation.

The visit will also see the launch of Assam’s first Blue Valley Cluster, a new industrial hub focused on fragrances, flavours, AYUSH, and food processing. This 4P (public-private-people-partnership) cluster will seek to connect Europe, Northeast India, and Bhutan, promoting innovation, research, sustainable manufacturing, and business collaborations. This pilot project, led by the Assam government, is aligned with the Blue Valleys initiative, which was introduced at the 2026 EU-India Summit.

In addition to meetings and the Blue Valleys event, the delegation will visit Tata Electronics’ new semiconductor plant, showcasing Assam’s growing role in high-tech manufacturing. This visit also highlights the importance of EU-India digital partnership under the EU-India Trade and Technology Council (TTC) and will give European investors a closer look at Assam’s business environment, infrastructure, and industry potential.

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