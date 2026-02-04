Every Indian can be proud of: Minister Piyush Goyal on India-US trade deal

NEW DELHI: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the India-US trade deal is an agreement that every Indian can be proud of, and it is under the final stages of detailing between the negotiating teams of the two countries.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that as soon as the final understanding of the deal is inked, the joint statement is finalized and technical processes are completed, details will be shared.

"Indians are celebrating a trade deal that is under the final stages of detailing between the negotiating teams of both countries. We will shortly be issuing a joint statement by both countries along with the details, which we will shortly be inking between the United States of America and India. As soon as the final understanding of the deal is inked and the joint statement is finalized, technical processes will be completed, and full details will be shared," he said.

He expressed confidence that the deal will make every Indian proud, protect the interest of every Indian, and provide huge opportunities for all the people of the country.

Goyal said the trade deal will open up huge opportunities for India's labour-intensive industries.

" I can assure the people of India that this deal will make every Indian proud, protect their interests, and provide significant opportunities for all, while also safeguarding sensitive sectors, including agriculture and dairy, and opening up vast prospects for our labour-intensive and export sectors such as textiles, plastics, apparel, home decor, leather and footwear, gems and jewellery, organic chemicals, rubber, machinery, and aircraft components. This is truly a deal that every Indian can be proud of," he said.

He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always safeguarded the interests of agriculture and dairy farmers and has never allowed any compromise in these sectors. "Even in the deal with the US, India's national interests have been fully protected," the minister said.

Goyal described the agreement as a "future-defining deal" that will add immense value to India's growth prospects. He said the trade deal will open up vast opportunities for Indian businesses across sectors.

"This trade agreement is the best possible deal for India when compared to competing countries," he added.

Referring to the opposition, Goyal said that opposition leaders had been questioning for days about when the trade deal with the US would be finalized. He strongly criticised them over disruptions in Parliament.

" I strongly condemn the opposition for not allowing Parliament to function, forcing me to share these important details through a press briefing instead of on the floor of Parliament," the Union Minister said.

Goyal had said earlier that the India-US trade deal unlocks the power of two large democracies working together for the shared prosperity of their people, and the bilateral partnership will co-create technologies and co-develop solutions.

He said the trade deal unlocks unprecedented opportunities for farmers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs, and skilled workers.

In a post on X, Goyal also said that the trade deal will help India get technology from the United States and accelerate India's journey toward Viksit Bharat 2047.

He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump for the trade deal.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi ji and President @RealDonaldTrump, as well as to the people of India and the United States, on the landmark trade agreement. This reflects the power of two like-minded, fair-trading democracies working together for shared prosperity," he said.

"Grateful for PM @NarendraModi ji and President @realDonaldTrump's visionary and decisive leadership and strong commitment to strengthening India-U.S. ties," he added. He said the trade deal also opens opportunities for Make in India for the world, Design in India for the world, and Innovate in India for the world." This unlocks the power of two large democracies working together for the shared prosperity of their people. "Both India and the US are natural allies, and our partnership will co-create technologies, co-develop solutions, and work together for peace, growth, and a brighter future for India and the US," he said.

"This agreement unlocks unprecedented opportunities for farmers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs, and skilled workers to Make in India for the world, Design in India for the world, and Innovate in India for the world. It will help India get technology from the US. "This is not merely a trade agreement - it represents a significant milestone that will transform India-U.S. relations and expedite our progress towards Viksit Bharat 2047," he continued.

The trade deal with the United States comes just a week after India signed a landmark agreement with the European Union. (ANI)

