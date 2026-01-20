Violent Clash Erupts in Assam's Kokrajhar; 1 Dead, 4 Sustain Injuries

Kokrajhar: One person reportedly lost his life and four others sustained serious injuries after a violent clash broke out between two groups at Gaurinagar in Karigaon area of Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Monday evening.

As per reports, the incident occurred at around 7:30 pm leading to a huge turmoil in the area.

Sources said that the incident occurred after an altercation that escalated into violence, leading to the unfortunate death of a person. The deceased has been identified as Sikhna Jwhwlao Bismit, a resident of Bagaribari under Rupsi.

Preliminary reports say that the violence may have been triggered by a road accident. Reportedly, a Scorpio vehicle hit two individuals, following which the tensions rose and went out of control.

Eyewitnesses and local sources also said the clash turned volatile within a short span of time. Further, the Scorpio vehicle was set on fire by miscreants. This triggered the situation, attracting large crowds and leading to fear among people.

However, police officials stated the exact sequence of events and the motive behind the clash are yet to be clearly established.

Four persons were seriously injured in the incident. They have been identified as Mahesh Murmu and Sunil Murmu, both residents of Karigaon, and Jugiraj Brahma of Anthaigaon. All the injured were rushed to Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Their condition is being closely monitored, said hospital sources.

After being informed, police personnel arrived at the spot and brought the situation under control. Security has been tightened in and around the area to prevent any further escalation.

An investigation has begun to ascertain the exact cause of the incident and identify those involved in the violence.