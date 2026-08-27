Faculty Shortage Hits Assam Colleges, Over 1,000 Posts Vacant

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: With the four-year degree course becoming a reality in Assam under the NEP (National Education Policy) 2020, the colleges in the state have been facing an acute dearth of faculty members. Sources want to put the number of vacant faculties in the state at over 1,000.

The state has 325 provincialised colleges, 18 government model colleges, and six Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Adarsha Mahavidyalayas. And as many as 219 colleges in the state have been facing the dearth of faculty members. The four-year degree course has increased the burden on the existing number of teachers. In the recent past, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) expressed concern over the college teachers' posts lying vacant in the state.

It is unbelievable, yet true, that both Doomdooma College and Karimganj College have 20 vacant teacher positions each. In many other colleges, the number of vacancies is ten or more. Duliajan Girls' College has 12 vacant posts of teachers vacant, DCB Girls' College has 10 vacant posts, Nazira College has 11, Tinsukia College has 10, Mandia Anchalik College has 10, Pandit Deendayal Upadhayaya Adharsha Mahavidylaya at Dolgaon has ten posts vacant, BN College (Autonomous) has 11, Rangia College has 14, ADP College has 10, Nowgong Girls' College has 10, Gurucharan University has 14, Madhab Chandra Das College has 18, Cachar College has 16, Pandit Deendayal Upadhayaya Adharsha Mahavidylaya at Eraligool 12, Maibang Degree College has 13, Nagaon University has 11, and Sibsagar University has 12 vacant posts of teachers.

In the interest of students, the government needs to recruit teachers to fill in the vacant posts. In the absence of regular faculties, the colleges have to engage contractual teachers.

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