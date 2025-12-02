Fake Currency Worth Rs 10 Lakh Seized in Guwahati's Boragaon; One Held

Guwahati: In a bid to crack down on counterfeit currency circulation, the West Guwahati Police District on Monday evening seized Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) worth Rs 10 lakh during a naka operation conducted at Boragaon under Garchuk Police Station. Acting on specific intelligence regarding the movement of fake notes into the city, a police team set up a checkpoint in the Boragaon area. During the operation, officers intercepted a motorcycle bearing registration number AS-01Y-7837. A thorough search of the rider’s belongings led to the recovery of suspected counterfeit notes with a total face value of Rs 10,00,000 from a bag.

The rider, identified as Santanu Talukdar (48), was immediately detained. According to police sources, Talukdar had brought the counterfeit notes from a neighbouring state and was planning to circulate them in various parts of Assam. Investigators also revealed that he had been involved in similar criminal activities in the past.

The seized notes have been taken into custody following proper legal procedures. Police have initiated a deeper investigation to trace the wider supply chain, identify his associates, and destroy the network involved in printing and circulating the fake currency. Authorities believe the arrest marks a significant step toward restraining the flow of counterfeit money into Assam.