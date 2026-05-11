Himanta Biswa Sarma Vows Holistic Development as Core Objective for Assam Under Modi’s Leadership

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma assured the people of Assam that under the Prime Minister’s leadership, the BJP in Assam would continue to work tirelessly in the coming five years. “Our core objective will remain the holistic development of Assam,” he said.

Speaking to party workers soon after his election as the BJP Legislature Party (BJPLP) leader and NDA leader, Dr Sarma thanked the people of the state for reposing faith in the BJP-led NDA and asserted that the government would continue to work for peace, development and prosperity in Assam.

Dr Sarma said the massive mandate reflected the people’s trust in the development agenda pursued under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“After discussing various issues, we have once again received the blessings of the people. The government has worked with commitment and dedication for the welfare and development of Assam. The people have blessed us for taking the state forward on the path of progress,” he said.

Dr Sarma further said that the BJP-led government had transformed Assam through sustained development initiatives and good governance over the past several years.

“The people of Assam have given us their blessings because this government has taken the state towards rapid development and stability. We assure the people that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will continue to work tirelessly for the progress of Assam,” he added.

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