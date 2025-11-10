Fakirganj Police Bust Major Drug Racket, Woman Arrested with Heroin and Cash

Dhubri: In a major crackdown on the illegal drug trade, Fakirganj Police carried out a late-night operation and arrested a woman with a large quantity of suspected heroin and cash. The raid was conducted on the basis of a secret tip-off, which led police directly to Dhapanpara village under the Fakirganj Police Station area in Dhubri district.

According to police, the operation, led by Officer-in-Charge Arup Jyoti Roy, was accompanied by his team and members of the Village Defence Party.

Acting promptly on the information, the team surrounded the house of Iqbal Hussain and carried out a thorough search. During the raid, the police recovered 18 containers suspected to be filled with heroin and seized cash amounting to ₹1,09,630.