Fakirganj Police Bust Major Drug Racket, Woman Arrested with Heroin and Cash

Dhubri: In a major crackdown on the illegal drug trade, Fakirganj Police carried out a late-night operation and arrested a woman with a large quantity of suspected heroin and cash. The raid was conducted on the basis of a secret tip-off, which led police directly to Dhapanpara village under the Fakirganj Police Station area in Dhubri district.
According to police, the operation, led by Officer-in-Charge Arup Jyoti Roy, was accompanied by his team and members of the Village Defence Party.
Acting promptly on the information, the team surrounded the house of Iqbal Hussain and carried out a thorough search. During the raid, the police recovered 18 containers suspected to be filled with heroin and seized cash amounting to ₹1,09,630.
The contraband and money were reportedly found in possession of Iqbal Hussain’s wife, Rukia Khatun, who was immediately taken into custody. She was later brought to Fakirganj Police Station for interrogation. Officials believe the seized drugs were meant for distribution in nearby areas and that the woman might be part of a larger network of peddlers operating across the region. Speaking to the media, Officer-in-Charge Roy said that the police have intensified their drive against the menace of drugs and will continue to hunt down those involved in such illegal activities. The public cooperates with the police by sharing information about drug-related movements in their localities.
The successful operation has been widely appreciated by locals, who hope the strong action will deter others from engaging in the illegal drug trade and help safeguard the youth from addiction. Police said further investigation is underway to identify others involved and trace the supply chain of the seized heroin.