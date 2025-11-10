Basistha Police seize heroin worth Rs 4 crore, arrest three women from Manipur

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown on narcotics smuggling, Basistha Police, led by Officer-in-Charge Kapil Pathak, seized drugs worth Rs 4 crore and arrested three women suppliers hailing from Manipur during a meticulously planned operation.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Kimneihoi, Tingneilam, and Lahlam, all residents of Manipur. Acting on specific intelligence, the police team intercepted the accused and recovered 35 soap boxes containing a total of 420 grams of suspected heroin.

According to officials, the women had transported the drugs from Manipur with the intention of distributing them within Guwahati and nearby areas. The contraband was carefully packed to evade detection during transit.

