Family Pension Delay Highlights Plight of Specially-Abled Man in Hailakandi

Hailakandi: A distressing situation has come to the forefront in Hailakandi, where a 46-year-old specially-abled resident named Indranil continues to be deprived of the family pension he is entitled to after the death of both his parents. Living with Cerebral Palsy since birth, Indranil depends entirely on a wheelchair and requires constant care. With the passing of his father and mother in 2024, his life has become increasingly difficult, and he now relies on his aunt and cousin for all support.

A resident of Model Colony, Indranil grew up under the care of his parents, especially his father, the late Abhijit Deb, who was well-known in sporting circles for his contribution to football and had played for the prestigious Mohun Bagan club in Kolkata before joining the PWD Department in Hailakandi. His steady income and support kept the household stable. However, his sudden death, followed by the passing of Indranil’s mother, Geeta Deb, left the specially-abled son without any financial security.