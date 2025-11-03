Through Heart's Vision: Specially Abled Girls Celebrate Zubeen Garg's Lasting Impact

Guwahati : At Biswanath’s Pabhoi Digital Cinema Hall, emotions flowed freely as two specially-abled girls from Gohpur’s Shankardev Shishu Niketan fulfilled a heartfelt promise to their beloved Zubeen da. They came not just to watch “Roi Roi Binole,” but to feel his presence, his warmth, and his eternal music that still beats in Assamese hearts.

Among them was Sunita Das, a visually impaired student who once told Zubeen Garg, “I will see it through the eyes of my heart.” Her words, spoken when Zubeen visited her school in 2024, echoed through the hall as she sat listening intently to every scene alive in her heart’s vision.