Through Heart's Vision: Specially Abled Girls Celebrate Zubeen Garg's Lasting Impact

Guwahati : At Biswanath’s Pabhoi Digital Cinema Hall, emotions flowed freely as two specially-abled girls from Gohpur’s Shankardev Shishu Niketan fulfilled a heartfelt promise to their beloved Zubeen da. They came not just to watch “Roi Roi Binole,” but to feel his presence, his warmth, and his eternal music that still beats in Assamese hearts.
Among them was Sunita Das, a visually impaired student who once told Zubeen Garg, “I will see it through the eyes of my heart.” Her words, spoken when Zubeen visited her school in 2024, echoed through the hall as she sat listening intently to every scene alive in her heart’s vision.
Beside her, Rani Kaman, who had lost a leg. Zubeen had once lovingly touched her and promised, “I’m half a doctor, I will get you a leg fitted.” Though he is no longer with us physically, his love and promises live on through the lives he touched.
Fulfilling that bond, social worker Uday Aditya Goswami, who has taken both girls under his care, brought them to witness Zubeen’s final masterpiece.
As the film ended, Sunita softly sang “Roi Roi Binole,” her voice trembling with emotion, a song, a memory, a promise kept.