Fan Tattoos Zubeen Garg’s Portrait on His Back as Assam Celebrates ‘Roi Roi Binale’ Release

Dibrugarh: Emotions ran high across Assam on Friday as Roi Roi Binale, the final film of the late cultural icon Zubeen Garg, hit theatres amid overwhelming fan devotion. From Guwahati to Dibrugarh, audiences gathered in large numbers, turning the film’s release into a day of tribute and remembrance.

In Dibrugarh’s Galleria Cinema Hall, a fan drew widespread attention when he revealed a full-back tattoo of Zubeen Garg’s portrait, a striking symbol of lifelong admiration for the singer-actor. The gesture left the crowd astonished, many calling it “the ultimate act of love” for Assam’s beloved son.

The cinema hall was packed to capacity with viewers describing the atmosphere as both festive and deeply emotional. Fans were seen carrying scarves, posters and candles, while others broke into tears as Zubeen’s voice echoed through the theatre.

“Zubeen is not gone. He lives in every lyric, every note and now in this film,” said a fan outside the hall, holding back tears.

Across Assam, theatres reported houseful shows from the early morning screenings with audiences calling ‘Roi Roi Binale’ a celebration of Zubeen’s spirit.

Even in his absence, the late musician continues to unite generations, his songs, his art and now his final film reaffirming his place in the heart of every Assamese.