"Fast-Tracked Development in Northeast under PM Modi’s Leadership": Dilip Saikia

Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia stated that the stride of development across the Northeast, including Assam, has fastened significantly over the past 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amid the visit of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Assam BJP headquarters in Guwahati, Saikia said that the region has observed a new generation of growth and connectivity driven by the Prime Minister’s perception of comprehensive national development.

“Under the able guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the progress of the entire Northeast, including Assam, has been accelerated over the last 11 years,” Dilip Saikia said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accompanied by the Finance Minister, communicated with the party workers and collaborated in a mass recital of ‘Vande Mataram’ to mark the 150th anniversary of the national song.

Saikia praised Sitharaman’s leadership as the Union Finance Minister, noting that she has set a record by presenting the national budget eight consecutive times in Parliament. “She has worked tirelessly to fulfil the dream of Prime Minister in strengthening India’s economy and ensuring balanced regional development,” he added.

Previously, Sitharaman also inaugurated key infrastructure projects in Guwahati, including the Gateway of Guwahati (Terminal and Jetty) and the Brahmaputra Riverfront Development Project, Sati Radhika Shanti Udyan, developed along the stretch between the new Kamrup (Metro) DC Office and Kachari Ghat.