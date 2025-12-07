Land Levelling Work Under MGNREGA Begins in Mankachar

Mankachar: A major infrastructural initiative took shape in Jhalorchar under the Mankachar constituency as land-levelling work for the local Police Outpost (OP) was formally inaugurated. The project, undertaken under the MGNREGA scheme for the 2021–22 financial year, is a significant step toward improving administration and policing facilities in the area.
Addressing the event, former MLA Zaved Islam voiced optimism that this land-levelling work would finally rid the Jhalorchar Police Outpost of chronic infrastructural problems. He pointed out that inadequate land and a lack of proper structural facilities had remained impediments to smooth policing all these years.
Since senior SP Singha Ram Mili took charge of the South Salmara-Mankachar district, the district’s policing system has recorded remarkable gains. His proactive approach and commitment to strengthening rural law-and-order mechanisms have earned appreciation from various community groups.
The dignitaries who attended the inaugural programme included former Mankachar MLA and senior AGP leader Zaved Islam; District Superintendent of Police Singh Ram Mili; Chairperson of the Mankachar Regional Panchayat Nargis Khan; Block Development Officer Purnananda Saikia; government advocate and guardian of Kukurmara Regional Panchayat member Saiyob Ali; Assam Youth Council district president Musta Abedin, and a large number of residents.
Residents embraced the initiative as an overdue step in creating a more secure and efficient administrative environment. Since land preparation is going on, the project is expected to pave the way for expanded infrastructure, better public service delivery, and enhanced policing capabilities in Jhalorchar.
This work marks a positive beginning for the region; this is a result of collaboration between government departments, elected representatives, and the community.