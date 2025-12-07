Land Levelling Work Under MGNREGA Begins in Mankachar

Mankachar: A major infrastructural initiative took shape in Jhalorchar under the Mankachar constituency as land-levelling work for the local Police Outpost (OP) was formally inaugurated. The project, undertaken under the MGNREGA scheme for the 2021–22 financial year, is a significant step toward improving administration and policing facilities in the area.

Addressing the event, former MLA Zaved Islam voiced optimism that this land-levelling work would finally rid the Jhalorchar Police Outpost of chronic infrastructural problems. He pointed out that inadequate land and a lack of proper structural facilities had remained impediments to smooth policing all these years.

Since senior SP Singha Ram Mili took charge of the South Salmara-Mankachar district, the district’s policing system has recorded remarkable gains. His proactive approach and commitment to strengthening rural law-and-order mechanisms have earned appreciation from various community groups.