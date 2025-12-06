Fatal Hit-and-Run in West Karbi Anglong Claims Youth's Life; Another Critically Injured

The pillion rider, Chansing Bey, was found in a critical condition and was swiftly rescued by locals before being rushed to the hospital for urgent medical treatment.

According to the eyewitness accounts, the motorcycle was travelling from Zerikingding towards Kheroni when the collision took place. The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run incident has yet to be identified or located.

Police have begun an investigation into the incident and are working to locate the fleeing vehicle. Authorities have appealed to the public for any information that could assist in the inquiry.