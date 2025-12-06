Fatal Hit-and-Run in West Karbi Anglong Claims Youth's Life; Another Critically Injured

West Karbi Anglong: A horrific road accident at Fang-Langso under the Zerikingding area of West Karbi Anglong on Friday evening has left one young man dead and another gravely injured. The incident has sent shockwaves across the local community.
The accident reportedly occurred when a motorcycle collided with an unidentified vehicle, which sped away immediately after the impact. The rider, identified as Darson Bey, died on the spot due to fatal injuries.
The pillion rider, Chansing Bey, was found in a critical condition and was swiftly rescued by locals before being rushed to the hospital for urgent medical treatment.
According to the eyewitness accounts, the motorcycle was travelling from Zerikingding towards Kheroni when the collision took place. The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run incident has yet to be identified or located.
Police have begun an investigation into the incident and are working to locate the fleeing vehicle. Authorities have appealed to the public for any information that could assist in the inquiry.