Nagaon Farmers Hit by Rising Seed Scam and Rampant Licensing Violations

Nagaon: As the Rabi season gathers pace and Boro paddy fields across Assam prepare for sowing, farmers in Nagaon district find themselves staring at a crisis that has quietly grown into a menace. Fake seeds flood the markets. What began as a few scattered complaints has now erupted into a full-blown agricultural scandal, hitting cultivators at the very heart of their livelihoods.

Across the western belt, and in weekly and bi-weekly markets throughout the district, substandard and counterfeit seeds are being sold openly. Many packets carry no labels, no company seals, and no certification, despite mandatory regulations that every seed packet must display proper authentication. The fallout has already been felt in previous seasons, where vast stretches of farmland produced barren stalks instead of grain, leaving many farmers financially crippled and emotionally exhausted.

What has angered the farming community even more is the alleged inaction of the Agriculture Department and the State Seed Corporation. Though the issue has been widely discussed in farmer circles for months, no visible crackdown or systematic enquiry has taken place. The silence from authorities, farmers say, is only emboldening those responsible.