Fear Grips Behali Village as Wild Elephants Wreak Havoc Overnight

Behali: A tense and sleepless night unfolded in Bihupukhuri village under Monabari in Behali after a group of wild elephants entered the area and caused heavy damage. For many residents, it was a night spent in darkness, fear, and complete uncertainty as the animals moved through the locality, destroying everything in their path.

The worst impact was felt in Orang Basti, where a humble roadside shop belonging to Bhutiya Orang, a daily-wage labourer, was flattened within minutes. The temporary structure made of bamboo, wood, and tin was no match for the elephants. Packed with essential household items, the shop served as the family’s only steady source of income. By morning, nothing but broken bamboo poles and scattered goods remained.

Bhutiya’s voice trembled as he recounted the ordeal to locals who gathered to survey the damage. He said he had immediately called the Forest Department after spotting the elephants moving near the village. But the response he received left the villagers stunned. The forest guard reportedly said he was unwell and could not visit the site, and though he promised to send another official, no one arrived even as the elephants continued their rampage for hours.

With no forest personnel reaching the area, the villagers were forced to take precautions on their own, beating tin sheets, lighting handheld torches, and trying to keep children and livestock safe. But they were helpless against the herd as it advanced through the settlement.