Field Day Promotes Scientific Integrated Farming Systems in Gogamukh's Lotak Village

Gogamukh: A Field Day cum Training Programme on the promotion of Scientific Integrated Farming Systems (IFS) was held at Lotak Village in Gogamukh with enthusiastic participation from local farmers and rural youth. The event was organised by the ICAR Agricultural Research Institute, Dirpai Chapori, to encourage climate-resilient and sustainable farming practices.

Experts attending the programme explained that while Scientific IFS offers farmers a pathway to higher income, it is also an effective tool to counter the damage caused by unscientific and unsustainable human activities. They noted that soil erosion, nutrient depletion and deforestation have weakened the natural resource base in the region.