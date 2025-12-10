Field Day Promotes Scientific Integrated Farming Systems in Gogamukh's Lotak Village

Gogamukh: A Field Day cum Training Programme on the promotion of Scientific Integrated Farming Systems (IFS) was held at Lotak Village in Gogamukh with enthusiastic participation from local farmers and rural youth. The event was organised by the ICAR Agricultural Research Institute, Dirpai Chapori, to encourage climate-resilient and sustainable farming practices.
Experts attending the programme explained that while Scientific IFS offers farmers a pathway to higher income, it is also an effective tool to counter the damage caused by unscientific and unsustainable human activities. They noted that soil erosion, nutrient depletion and deforestation have weakened the natural resource base in the region.
During field demonstrations, ICAR scientists showed how integrating crops, livestock, organic manure and water conservation methods can help restore ecological balance. They stressed that adopting IFS can reduce dependence on conventional farming practices that often contribute to environmental degradation.
Researchers also presented technologies suited to local conditions, including water-harvesting structures, vermicomposting and improved waste recycling systems. According to the experts, combining organic schemes with Scientific IFS can create new livelihood opportunities while helping to revive ecosystems affected by human actions.
Farmers welcomed the practical nature of the training and acknowledged that sustainable farm management is essential for both income generation and environmental protection. The institute aims to continue promoting Scientific IFS across Gogamukh and neighbouring areas to address the negative impacts of human activities and support resilient agricultural development.