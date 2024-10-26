Final round of ADRE on Sunday amid internet ban; 13.79 lakh candidates for 5,023 grade-IV posts

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: As many as 13,79,132 candidates are set to appear in the final round of ADRE (Assam Direct Recruitment Examination) on October 27 for the filling up of 5,023 fourth-grade posts in 42 departments.

As was the case in the earlier two rounds of ADRE, internet services, including mobile Wi-Fi and mobile data services, of all mobile service providers will remain closed from 8.30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in entire Assam during the examination.

Briefing the media today, Additional Chief Secretary and chairman of state-level recruitment commission (SLRC) for grade-four posts, B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, said, “As many as 8,27,130 HSLC passed candidates, including 21,275 HSLC with ITI candidates, will appear in paper I in the morning shift in 1,484 centres; and 5,52,002 candidates reading up to class VIII standard will appear in paper II in 808 centres in the afternoon. The examinations will be held in 28 districts.”

He said, “The candidates can take their question booklets with them after the examinations. However, we have instructed the candidates to hand over their OMR sheets to the invigilators after the examination. Any violation of rules will invite tough action. Rigorous checks will be conducted before entering the examination centres, and candidates leaving their rooms will undergo re-checking upon reentry.”

Assam State School Education Board chairman R.C. Jain said, “The examination will have 135 questions carrying one mark each. The two-hour duration of the examination has been extended to two hours and a-half due to the introduction of negative marks. Candidates belonging to Persons with Disabilities will have an extra 20 minutes against an hour of normal duration. The respective district commissioners and superintendents of police have been asked to make elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the examination.”

Also Read: Assam: 38 nominations files for five Assembly constituencies

Also Watch: