Five Accused in Zubeen Garg Death Case Remanded to Judicial Custody Again

Guwahati : All five accused in the Zubeen Garg case were produced before the court after completing 14 days of judicial custody and have been remanded to Baksa District Jail in Mushalpur, confirmed Advocate Pradip Konwar, appearing for the Assam government.

Konwar informed that none of the accused filed bail petitions during the hearing. He clarified that the investigating agencies have no legal provision to extend custody beyond 14 days under current judicial procedures.