Five Accused in Zubeen Garg Death Case Remanded to Judicial Custody Again

Guwahati : All five accused in the Zubeen Garg case were produced before the court after completing 14 days of judicial custody and have been remanded to Baksa District Jail in Mushalpur, confirmed Advocate Pradip Konwar, appearing for the Assam government.
Konwar informed that none of the accused filed bail petitions during the hearing. He clarified that the investigating agencies have no legal provision to extend custody beyond 14 days under current judicial procedures.
Addressing safety concerns, Konwar stated that the court has directed jail authorities to provide full security to the accused while ensuring they are treated according to standard jail regulations.
He also confirmed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has not yet sought custody of accused Shyamkanu Mahanta. Any decision regarding transferring the accused outside the state for security or investigation purposes, he said, would be taken only upon a formal request by the investigating agencies and subsequent approval by the court.