Focus on making Assam a global tea tourism hub

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Transforming Assam into a 'global tea tourism hub by roping into the tea sector' is one of the thrust areas of the state government now.

In order to make this really happen, the state government has already launched the Tea Tourism Scheme to develop tea garden-based tourism infrastructure. Under this scheme, the state government offers 50 percent subsidies, not exceeding Rs 2 crore, to the interested tea gardens for the development of tea-based tourism infrastructure.

The Tourism Department issued sanction letters to 34 tea gardens that have evinced interest in boosting tea tourism infrastructure in their gardens. Distributing the sanction letters today, Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said, "Assam has rich potential for tea tourism that has not been tapped as yet. Heritage bungalows, golf courses, etc. in the tea gardens in Assam have their own histories. However, all these potentials have not been marketed. The oldest golf course in Asia is in a tea garden in Assam. Through proper marketing, all these heritages can woo tourists."

He said, "The tea gardens can spend the subsidies only on the development of their tourism-based infrastructure, not on other aspects of their gardens. The government will keep an eye on this."

He said, "Gone are the days when tourist attractions in Assam were wildlife alone. Now, the tourism sector in Assam is an evolved one with the declaration of Charaideo Maidam as a UNESCO Heritage Site, besides river tourism and the upcoming tea tourism. Peaceful atmosphere and professionalism are too important to be without to make tourism flourish in the state."

Mallabaruah said, "The thrust on tea tourism has a few objectives behind it. They are: protecting and showcasing Assam's historic tea gardens; encouraging local entrepreneurship by integrating tea tourism with local crafts, culture, and community participation; creating job avenues in rural areas by involving local communities in tourism activities; and promoting eco-friendly and responsible tourism practices that preserve the environment while wooing tourists."

