For the First Time Ever: Guwahati to Host World Badminton Championship from October 6

Guwahati: For the first time ever, the World Badminton Championship will be hosted in Guwahati, marking a historic milestone for Assam and the Northeast’s sporting journey.

The championship is scheduled to begin on October 6, 2025, with top shuttlers from across the globe expected to participate. The Indian team has already commenced practice sessions, preparing intensively to put up a strong performance on home soil.

Sports enthusiasts and officials have hailed the event as a golden opportunity to showcase Assam’s growing prominence in international sports while inspiring a new generation of athletes from the region.