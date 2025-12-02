Forest Team Foils Rhino Poaching Bid; Held With Illegal Gun in Gohpur

Gohpur: In a breakthrough against wildlife crime, the Forest Department arrested a group of suspected rhino poachers from Lauguti in Gohpur during a swift and coordinated operation. The crackdown was carried out by officials of the Eastern Range Office at Gamiri under the Biswanath Wildlife Division, supported by forest guards who acted on specific intelligence inputs.
According to officials, the team managed to apprehend four active poachers, identified as Biswarup Mili, Bimal Pachung, Ranuj Pegu, and Birgu Pegu. These individuals are believed to be part of a network involved in illegal poaching activities in forest areas known for rhino presence.
During the operation, the Forest Department recovered a handmade firearm along with two handmade ammunition rounds, indicating the preparedness of the group for poaching attempts. The seizure of the weapon has strengthened the suspicion that the group was planning an imminent hunt before being intercepted.
In addition to the four arrested individuals, three more suspects have been detained for questioning. Officials stated that these individuals might have given the poachers logistical or local support, and further interrogation is underway to determine their involvement in the crime.
Forest authorities also added that rhino poaching continues to pose one of the biggest threats to biodiversity in Assam, and as such, strict action will also continue against all those involved in wildlife crimes. They lauded the swift response and vigilance of the forest personnel and said such operations are necessary to save endangered species.