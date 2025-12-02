Forest Team Foils Rhino Poaching Bid; Held With Illegal Gun in Gohpur

According to officials, the team managed to apprehend four active poachers, identified as Biswarup Mili, Bimal Pachung, Ranuj Pegu, and Birgu Pegu. These individuals are believed to be part of a network involved in illegal poaching activities in forest areas known for rhino presence.

During the operation, the Forest Department recovered a handmade firearm along with two handmade ammunition rounds, indicating the preparedness of the group for poaching attempts. The seizure of the weapon has strengthened the suspicion that the group was planning an imminent hunt before being intercepted.

In addition to the four arrested individuals, three more suspects have been detained for questioning. Officials stated that these individuals might have given the poachers logistical or local support, and further interrogation is underway to determine their involvement in the crime.