Woman Among Three Arrested in Major Narcotics Haul at Nagaon Bypass

Nagaon: Acting on specific intelligence, a team led by Nagaon Sadar Officer-in-Charge Devojit Das set up a swift ambush under the Borghat flyover. The targeted vehicle, bearing registration number AS 07X 8276, was stopped and searched. Police believe the SUV was being used to move drugs from Silchar toward Lakhimpur.

During the search, officers made a startling discovery. One of the accused, Khadeja Begum, had concealed 15 soap cases filled with suspected narcotics inside her clothing. She was reportedly wearing a burqa to avoid attracting attention. Two other suspects Rafikul Islam and Ashraful Islam were also taken into custody. All three are residents of 2 No. Ahmedpur in Lakhimpur district is suspected to be part of a wider trafficking network operating across Assam.