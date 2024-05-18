Former Education Minister Thaneswar Boro passes away due to cardiac arrest

GUWAHATI: Former Education Minister and educationist Thaneswar Boro passed away at the GMCH (Gauhati Medical College and Hospital) this morning following a cardiac arrest. He was 85. He leaves behind his only daughter.

He was admitted to a private hospital in Rangia and then shifted to the GMCH for better treatment. The mortal remains of Boro were consigned to flame with state honours at Rangia.

State Governor Golab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the death of former Education Minister Boro.

Born on November 1, 1939, in Gurmow village in the Tamulpur district, Thaneswar Boro had his education at Gurmow LP School, Gurmow MV School, Rangia High School, graduation from Cotton College, and a Master’s in Education from Gauhati University in 1964.

After graduation, he joined railway services as a junior clerk in 1962 at Siliguri Division and continued there for 14 months. After a master’s in education, he started his teaching career at B. Borooah College in Guwahati from 1964–1991. He had been associated with the Bodo Sahitya Pabha for 16 years, holding various posts from 1970 to 1986. While at B. Borooah College, he taught the Bodo language at Purbattar Bhasha Shiksha Kendra on the B. Borooah College campus from 1975 to 1985.

From 1979 to 1985, he was an active executive member of the All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad, became the president of the PLP (Purbanchaliya Loka Parishad) from 1984 to 1985, joined the AGP as its founder vice president when the party floated at Golaghat in 1985, and became the president of the AGP, besides holding the post of president of the Asom Krishak Parishad. He was a three-time MLA from the Rangia Legislative Assembly Constituency from 1985 to 2001. He was a cabinet minister for portfolios like revenue, stamps and registration, relief and rehabilitation, administrative reforms and training, and planning and development from 1985 to 1919. He became the Education Minister from 1996 to 2001.

He was actively associated with the AGP until 2016. He was a member of the academic council of Gauhati University, a senior executive member, and later president of the Regional Trade Union of Railway Employees of NF Railway.

The AGP took the mortal remains of Boro to the AGP office from the GMCH. AGP president Atul Bora, working president Keshab Mahanta, and others paid homage at the party office. His body was also taken to the State Assembly, where the Speaker paid him homage.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary; ministers Atul Bora, Keshab Mahanta, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, and UG Brahma; BTC chief Pramod Boro; MLAs Phani Bhushan Choudhury, Jayanta Basumatary, Kamrup DC, Kamrup SP; and representatives of various parties and organisations were present at the funeral.

The AGP and the PLP will observe seven days of mourning as a tribute to the departed leader.

