Former India Cricketer Yusuf Pathan Inaugurates New CAP Centre in Duliajan

Duliajan: Former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan arrived in Duliajan on Thursday to inaugurate a new centre of the Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) at Tingrai Chariali. The academy, founded by the Pathan brothers, Irfan and Yusuf, has been setting up training units across the country to guide young players with proper coaching and discipline. The opening of the Duliajan centre has been welcomed by parents, sports lovers and aspiring cricketers in the area.
The inauguration took place at Sansys Smart School, where Yusuf Pathan was greeted with a warm and colourful reception. Artistes performed Bihu, Jhumur and Nepali dances, reflecting the region’s cultural spirit. The lively welcome added a festive mood to the occasion, drawing a large gathering of students, residents and cricket fans. Several local organisations also came forward to felicitate the visiting sports icon.
After the brief ceremony, Pathan handed out cricket bats to each of the youngsters who enrolled for training on the opening day. He urged them to remain focused, practise regularly and make the best use of the opportunities provided by the academy. His words of encouragement brought visible excitement among the trainees.
Speaking to the media later, Yusuf Pathan expressed his happiness at seeing the growing passion for cricket in Assam. He said he hoped the new centre would help identify and groom talented players from the region, giving them a platform to move ahead in the sport.
The event ended on an enthusiastic note, with young players and locals hopeful that the new academy would bring fresh sporting opportunities to Duliajan.