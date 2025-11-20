Former India Cricketer Yusuf Pathan Inaugurates New CAP Centre in Duliajan

After the brief ceremony, Pathan handed out cricket bats to each of the youngsters who enrolled for training on the opening day. He urged them to remain focused, practise regularly and make the best use of the opportunities provided by the academy. His words of encouragement brought visible excitement among the trainees.

Speaking to the media later, Yusuf Pathan expressed his happiness at seeing the growing passion for cricket in Assam. He said he hoped the new centre would help identify and groom talented players from the region, giving them a platform to move ahead in the sport.

The event ended on an enthusiastic note, with young players and locals hopeful that the new academy would bring fresh sporting opportunities to Duliajan.