Former Union Minister Rajen Gohain Joins Assam Jatiya Parishad

The ceremony saw the presence of President Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the party’s General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan, Secretary Chitta Basumatary, etc. Gohain was wholeheartedly welcomed to the party. After formally joining the AJP, Gohain stated that he will carry out his duties judiciously, as he does wherever he goes. The four-time Nagaon MP has voiced significant displeasure with the BJP's current leadership and direction in Assam.

Subsequently, on retiring from his former party, he told the media, "I've been patient for a long time. But it is extremely dissatisfying. We did not attend this gathering to see people's expressions. We came here to witness the principles of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani.” He claims that BJP is now in the hands of another person. He also emphasised that only a regional party can represent Assam's interests