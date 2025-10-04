Foundation Stone Laid for ‘Sakhi Niwas’ Women’s Hostel in Silchar

Silchar: In a significant step towards women’s empowerment in Barak Valley, the foundation stone of Sakhi Niwas, a working women’s hostel under the Assam Government’s Mission Shakti, was laid at Silcoorie, Silchar, on Saturday.

The ceremony was led by Minister Kaushik Rai, in the presence of Silchar MP Parimal Suklabaidya, Cachar DC Mridul Yadav (IAS), senior officials and members of the public.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Rai reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive development under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He described the hostel as “a symbol of safety, dignity and empowerment,” adding that it would ensure equal opportunities and affordable accommodation for women working or studying away from home.

Rai also highlighted other key projects in Cachar, including the upcoming Integrated DC Office Complex and Circuit House, designed to modernise infrastructure and decongest Silchar town.