Four Arrested in Separate Operations Across Manipur; Illegal Arms, Ammunition Seized

In another operation on the same day, two other individuals were arrested for possession of illegal arms and ammunition from different locations under Porompat Police Station. The arrested persons have been identified as Thingujam Suresh Singh (40) of Sekmaijin Khunou, Kakching district and Moirangthem Dayamoi (39) of Khurai Soibam Leikai in Imphal East district. They both were arrested from their residences.

One .32 pistol along with a magazine loaded with a round, one BAOFENG hand held set along with its charger, two mobile handsets and an Aadhaar card were seized from their possession.

From their possession, security forces seized 110 rounds of 5.56×45 mm live ammunition along with two mobile phones. Authorities believe the ammunition was intended for illegal circulation, posing a serious threat to public safety.

"On 23.12.2025, Manipur Police arrested 02 (two) individuals for possession of illegal arms and ammunition from different locations under Porompat-PS, Imphal East district: iThingujam Suresh Singh (40) @ Bimol @ Ibohanbi of Sekmaijin Khunou, Kakching district, a/p Khurai Tongbram Leirak, arrested from his present residence, and ii Moirangthem Dayamoi (39) of Khurai Soibam Leikai, Imphal East district, arrested from his residence," the Manipur Police wrote on 'X'.

In another similar operation, on December 22, the Manipur Police detained a truck driver and seized a large consignment of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) during a routine operation in Imphal West district. According to the police, the vehicle bearing registration number Keithelmanbi MN05C-3481 was intercepted at Keithelmanbi area under the Patsoi Police Station. Reportedly, the police recovered 1,200 cases of IMFL from the truck.

An investigation had been initiated for further investigation to ascertain the source and intended destination of the consignment, as well as to determine whether the seizure is linked to a larger smuggling network.