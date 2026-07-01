Four Common Brushing Mistakes That Could Harm Your Teeth and Overall Health

NEW DELHI: Brushing your teeth is a daily habit that most people rarely think twice about, but the way you brush can have a major impact on your oral health. Recently, California-based dentist Dr Mark Burhenne shared an Instagram post outlining four common brushing mistakes that many people unknowingly make. According to him, avoiding these habits can significantly improve dental health over time. One of the biggest errors, Dr Burhenne says, is brushing with a vigorous back-and-forth motion. Instead of scrubbing horizontally, he recommends using gentle circular strokes. For those using an electric toothbrush, he advises simply placing the brush lightly against each tooth and allowing the device to do the cleaning, rather than adding extra pressure or movement.

Another habit he warns against is rinsing your mouth immediately after brushing. Dr Burhenne explains that ingredients such as nano-hydroxyapatite or fluoride need time to remain on the teeth to strengthen enamel and provide protection. Rinsing right away washes away these beneficial ingredients before they have a chance to work effectively.

He also recommends choosing extra-soft toothbrushes over medium-bristled ones. According to him, firmer bristles can gradually wear down enamel and irritate the gums. He further suggests replacing toothbrushes every four to six weeks, noting that worn-out bristles are less effective and may contribute to cavities, tooth sensitivity, and gum recession.

Regular professional cleanings are another aspect of oral care that should not be overlooked. Dr Burhenne emphasises that dental check-ups and cleanings are important even for those without dental insurance. He points out that good oral health has been associated with overall well-being, including heart, brain, and metabolic health, making preventive dental care a worthwhile investment.

Commenting on these recommendations, Dr Niyati Arora, prosthodontist at Krown Hub Dental Clinic, Pitampura, told indianexpress.com that improper brushing techniques, especially aggressive horizontal brushing combined with hard or medium-bristled toothbrushes, can result in cervical abrasions-loss of enamel near the gum line that is often difficult to restore. Such habits can also contribute to gum recession due to repeated trauma to the soft tissues.

Dr Arora adds that rinsing immediately after brushing reduces the remineralising benefits of toothpaste by diluting its active ingredients. She also notes that many people mistakenly use mouthwash immediately before or after brushing, which may further reduce the effectiveness of toothpaste.

To improve brushing habits, Dr Arora recommends switching to a soft or ultra-soft toothbrush and adopting a gentle circular brushing technique. Rather than rinsing, she advises spitting out the excess toothpaste after brushing so the active ingredients can continue protecting the teeth. She also recommends limiting the use of mouthwash immediately before or after brushing.

She further highlights that brushing alone cannot clean every part of the mouth. Flossing, interdental brushes, and professional scaling play a crucial role in removing plaque and bacteria from areas that toothbrushes cannot easily reach, helping prevent tooth decay and gum disease.

Maintaining toothbrush hygiene is equally important. Dr Arora advises replacing your toothbrush approximately every three months to ensure it remains effective. She also recommends consulting a dentist to choose the most suitable toothbrush, toothpaste, and floss based on individual oral health needs.

Finally, Dr Arora stresses that oral health extends beyond the mouth. Research has established strong links between chronic gum disease and several systemic conditions. Harmful bacteria from untreated periodontal disease can enter the bloodstream, potentially increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke. Emerging evidence has also associated poor oral health with faster cognitive decline in individuals with neurological disorders, including Alzheimer's disease. Maintaining good oral hygiene, she says, is therefore an important part of protecting overall health. (Agencies)

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