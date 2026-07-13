Four Earthquakes in Eight Hours Rattle Assam and Neighbouring Meghalaya

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Earthquakes continue to shake Assam and its neighbouring region, and 4 quakes occurred within a span of 8 hours in this region today. Of the four, people in Guwahati also felt the second quake of magnitude (M) 4.5, which had its epicentre in East Garo Hills, Meghalaya.

As per information from the National Center for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 occurred today at 05:05:46 IST, with its epicentre at latitude 16.805 N and longitude 84.381 E, at a depth of 10 km in the Bay of Bengal.

The second earthquake of magnitude 2.8 occurred in Assam today at 09:04:36 IST, with its epicentre located at latitude 26.728 N and longitude 92.385 E, at a depth of 16 km in the Sonitpur area.

The third quake of the day, of magnitude 4.5, occurred at 12:00:40 IST, with its epicentre at latitude 25.609 N and longitude 90.765 E, at a depth of 5 km in the East Garo Hills region of Meghalaya.

The fourth quake of magnitude 2.6, occurred at 12:50:59 IST, with its epicentre located at latitude 25.786 N and longitude 92.671 E, at a depth of 5 km in the West Karbi Anglong district in Assam.

Also Read: Assam Launches KMS 2025-26 Second-Crop Paddy Procurement, Targets 1.79 Lakh MT