Fresh Allegations Against Siddhartha Sharma Over Misuse of Medical Aid Funds

Guwahati: The former manager of the late singer Zubeen Garg, Siddhartha Sharma, was embroiled in a fresh controversy that broke out with a new allegation of misuse of funds. The complaint comes from Kaushik Das, a resident of Baihata Chariali. Das accused Siddhartha of misappropriating money meant for his medical treatment.
Kaushik claimed that “Zubeen Da had agreed to pay me a sum of Rs 50,000 for my treatment.” However, the amount was supposed to be delivered to him through Siddhartha Sharma. He alleged that he received only Rs 20,000, while Rs 30,000 never reached him.
Furthermore, Kaushik said that when he tried to meet Zubeen Garg to clear the issue, Siddhartha barred him from meeting the singer. The matter has now been brought to the notice of the CID officials probing the issues related to the late singer.
Subsequently, this new revelation has added another layer to the existing controversies surrounding Siddhartha Sharma, who has been under scrutiny in connection with a number of aspects concerning Zubeen Garg's life and finances. The CID reportedly verifies his claims as part of its continuing investigations.