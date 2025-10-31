From Politics to Cinema : AGP unites for Zubeen’s Farewell Movie ‘Roi Roi Binale’

Guwahati: In a sporadic sight that transcends beyond politics, the Asom Gana Parishad’s Ministers, MLAs and party activists gathered at Narengi Gold Cinema in Guwahati on October 31 to witness the final cinematic effort of Zubeen Garg at its second screening.

According to the sources, the party has reserved 218 seats for the special 11 AM event, which evolved into an emotional tribute to the late artist, who will continue to inspire generations to come. Fans gather at the venue as early as 8 AM, filling the spaces with emotions and affection for their favourite musician.

As per reports, the event was attended by AGP Minister Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta, along with several other significant leaders and party members. One party member stated, “Today is about politics. Everyone has come together to celebrate Zubeen Da.” The event represents the state’s collective sentiments as the movie, ‘Roi Roi Binale’ has evolved into more than just a film.

As a goodbye celebration to the artistic journey of the music legend, people from all across the state have gathered to watch the movie.

Moreover, earlier on October 30, Pijush Hazarika, the Water Resources Minister, appeals the people of Assam to witness the magic of ‘Roi Roi Binale’, describing Zubeen Garg as one of the most significant individuals in Assam’s cultural landscape over the last 30 years.