FSDA Warns Assam Pharmacists Against Holding Multiple Jobs

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA), Assam, has issued a circular directing registered pharmacists to immediately discontinue dual engagements, warning of legal action against violators.

According to the circular, scrutiny of data compiled from the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) portal revealed that several registered pharmacists currently employed in government, semi-government or private institutions are simultaneously engaged in retail pharmacies. The authority reiterated that such dual employment is prohibited under Rule 65(2) of the Drugs Rules, 1945, which allows a pharmacist to work in only one retail licensed pharmacy or one full-time job at a time.

The FSDA has instructed all concerned pharmacists to withdraw from multiple retail pharmacy engagements within seven days if they are already employed in any government, semi-government or private institution.

The circular cautions that any violation detected after the stipulated period will invite necessary legal action under the Drugs Rules, 1945.

The directive has been issued in the interest of ensuring regulatory compliance and maintaining professional accountability in pharmaceutical services across the state.

It needs to be mentioned that there are over 18546 registered pharmacists in Assam under the Assam Pharmacy Council.

Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma Targets Cong, Says Party Not Serious About Next Two Assam Polls