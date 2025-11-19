Nalbari Women Receive Seed Funds Under MMUA

Nalbari: In a continued effort to promote economic empowerment, over 33,000 women from Assam's Nalbari district received seed funds under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) on Wednesday. The event was graced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The initiative aims to help women across the state convert their innovative ideas into sustainable income opportunities.
The scheme of MMUA is designed to enhance financial independence by offering seed capital directly to women to start or expand small businesses. With thousands of women now empowered with initial funding, Nalbari has started to see a new wave of grassroots enterprise, thereby contributing to a more resilient and vibrant local economy.
Officials explained that the programme is part of a larger state vision for uplifting almost 40 lakh families through women-led development. By making the women self-reliant, the mission empowers not just the households but also reinforces community-level economic stability.
The growing momentum of MMUA reflects the commitment by the government towards promoting entrepreneurship, improving livelihood opportunities, and realising the full potential of the women workforce in Assam. With more districts coming into the fold, this initiative is bound to leave an indelible mark on the social and economic tide of the state.