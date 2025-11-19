Nalbari Women Receive Seed Funds Under MMUA

The scheme of MMUA is designed to enhance financial independence by offering seed capital directly to women to start or expand small businesses. With thousands of women now empowered with initial funding, Nalbari has started to see a new wave of grassroots enterprise, thereby contributing to a more resilient and vibrant local economy.

Officials explained that the programme is part of a larger state vision for uplifting almost 40 lakh families through women-led development. By making the women self-reliant, the mission empowers not just the households but also reinforces community-level economic stability.