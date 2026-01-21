North East India Islamic Peace Grand Conference to be Held in Cachar on January 24

Silchar: A major Islamic religious gathering will be held in Assam’s Cachar district later this month, that will bring together scholars, spiritual leaders, and followers from across the Northeast and beyond.

The North East India Islamic Peace Grand Conference, along with Tafsir-ul-Quran Mahfil and Khatm-e-Bukhari Sharif Dua, will be held on January 24, 2026, at the Al-Jamiatul Islamia Khanqah-e-Madani Campus in Purba Gobindapur, Cachar.

The event is being jointly organised by Al-Jamiatul Islamia Khanqah-e-Madani and Jan-Seva Parishad Assam, with support from Peace Mission and Ahlus Sunnah Wal Jama’ah Parishad.

The Peace Conference will be presided over by noted Islamic scholar and spiritual guide of Northeast India, Shaykhul Hadith and Shaykhul Jamia Allama Shaykh Ahmad Saeed Gobindapuri Saheb.

The main focus of the conference will be on peace, education, spirituality, love, unity, brotherhood, human values, and core Islamic practices such as namaz, roza, hajj, and zakat, along with discussions on solutions to social and national issues.