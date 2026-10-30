Garbhanga Reserve Forest Mining: Gauhati HC Seeks Affidavits from Forest Dept, Kamrup (M) DC

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court has directed the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Kamrup (Metro) district commissioner to file an affidavit on unauthorised settlement and mining activities within Garbhanga Reserve Forest.

Hearing on two Public Interest Litigations (no. 62/2024 and no. 66/2024) a division bench of Justice Kalyan Rai Surana and Justice Pranjal Das ruled that the forest department and Kamrup (Metro) district commissioner shall file their respective affidavits by November 11, 2026.

The matter will again come up for hearing on November 13.

It may be mentioned that Garbhanga Reserve Forest was declared a Wildlife Sanctuary through a government notification but was later withdrawn.

Allegations are that Garbhanga's location near the Assam-Meghalaya border has turned into a hotspot for illegal activities. The thick forest canopy, coupled with easy access from multiple directions, provides cover for smugglers, poachers and other offenders. The forest has witnessed several instances of poaching. Even in 2022, forest officials registered a case of wild elephant hunting in the reserve forest. Timber smuggling is another rampant issue in Garbhanga. Multiple cases of illegal felling and transportation of valuable trees were documented. The forest has been the subject of illegal mining, in addition to encroachment.

According to sources, the need of the hour is a comprehensive plan to secure Garbhaga, including restoring its sanctuary status, enhancing patrolling and involving local communities in conservation efforts.

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