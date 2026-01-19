Garima Garg Files Complaint Against Sikha Sarma Over Derogatory Remarks on Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late cultural icon Zubeen Garg has filed a complaint against writer Sikha Sarma over her alleged derogatory comments made on social media about the late singer.

As per reports, Garima Garg lodged the FIR at the crime branch of Assam police against Sikha Sarma on Monday morning.

Sikha Sarma had made comments on social media on Zubeen Garg’s death row and demanded the release of the accused Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddhartha Sarma and Sandipan Garg.

The FIR was registered on the day marking four months since Zubeen’s death.

Notably, Sikha Sarma had repeatedly posted objectionable comments on Facebook, including remarks targeting the late singer’s character.

She wrote, “Shayamkanu Mahanta had invited Zubeen Garg to Singapore. Why did Zubeen go? Is he a baby that he needs to follow whatever people ask him? Zubeen took everyone along with him to Singapore.”

“He struggled with alcoholism, which ultimately destroyed his life and severely weakened his physical strength. Despite this, he went swimming that day relying on his mental determination rather than his physical ability. This led to his unfortunate death. The news was deeply tragic and heartbreaking for all of us.” She further wrote.

In her complaint, Garima Garg, has sought action against the writer and stressed that her posts tarnished the reputation and legacy of Zubeen and has also led to an emotional distress to the bereaved family. Meanwhile, the Crime Branch is expected to examine the social media content in question as part of the preliminary enquiry.

On the other hand, the Zubeen Garg Fan Club has also reportedly filed an FIR at the Dispur Police Station against writer Sikha Sarma for her remarks on social media.