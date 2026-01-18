Zubeen death case: Axur bodh hoboi lagibo, says Garima Saikia Garg

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Following the hearing in the District & Sessions Court today, Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, appeared confident that justice will be delivered. She expressed her belief in the Special Public Prosecutors’ team.

Talking to reporters, Garima Saikia Garg said, “We believe that Kamar sir (Special Public Prosecutor Ziaul Kamar) and his team will be able to give an able fight. This confidence has emerged in us, and we can go forward with it and pray God grants us strength. That day and today, the accused showed no regret or remorse. I didn’t notice any difference in their health either. I demand that they receive the most severe punishment possible. Last time I said, “Axur bodh hoboi lagibo” (the Asuras must be killed), and today I’ll say the same. There is no alternative. Evil must be destroyed. If God provides justice, that is the justice that’s delivered. Evil must be totally uprooted.”

Regarding the coroner’s hearing in Singapore, Garima quoted the coroner as saying, “Ours is an individual process. This doesn’t have any connection with your Indian investigation.”

She opined on the process there, saying, “They examine only what happened on that particular day. On the January 14 hearing, they repeatedly said, ‘This is not a trial; this is just a testimony.’ Justice will be delivered here.’

