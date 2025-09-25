Garima Saikia Garg Expresses Faith in the Law and Government

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Garima Saikia Garg, wife of deceased cultural icon of Assam, Zubeen Garg, today stated that she had full faith in the law and government. The CID has already started the inquiry into his untimely death. Several people and organisations have already filed FIRs mentioning names of people they suspect of negligence during the events leading to Zubeen’s demise in Singapore on September 19.

Talking to the media today, Garima said, “I have complete faith in whatever steps the law and the government take in the inquiry.”

She went on to say, “I am grateful to everyone. I had never thought that a god was beside me. Maybe we never realised this fact. Otherwise, the people would not have given him the love and respect he received. People gave back in equal measure the love Zubeen had for them. Zubeen had said he did not have any religion or caste, and people bid him a final farewell in a like manner.”

Regarding Zubeen’s last unfinished film, ‘Roi Roi Binale’, she said, “This film was very dear to him. I regret that his dubbing was not finished. He was supposed to do this after coming back from Singapore, as he wanted to release the film on October 31, 2025. Now, Rajesh Bhuyan (the film’s director) is engaged in completing the film. However, Zubeen could view scenes from the film and was satisfied with his work in it. He had reshot the establishing shot of the film prior to his Singapore visit and told me that it will be a beautiful one.”

