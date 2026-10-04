Gauhati HC Commutes Death Penalty of 3 Convicts in Kokrajhar Minors’ Rape-Murder Case

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has commuted the death sentence of three persons convicted for rape and murder of two minors in Kokrajhar district to life imprisonment.

A two-bench judge of Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury overturned the judgement passed by the Special Judge (POCSO), Kokrajhar on April 8, 2022.

The Special Judge had convicted the trio - Forizul Rahman, Nasibul Ali SK and Muzammel SK- in the rape and murder of two minor girls.

Two minor girls aged about 14 and 16 years respectively, and belonging to the same family, were found hanging from a tree inside the Singimari jungle in Kokrajhar district on June 11, 2021.

Following investigation, the police arrested the three accused, who were sentenced to death by the Special Judge. Setting aside their conviction by the lower court, the two-bench judge commuted them to imprisonment "for life for the remainder of their natural lives without ordinary remission or commutation".

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