PM Modi Likely to Inaugurate Jagiroad Semiconductor Plant in December: CM Sarma

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the first clean room at the semiconductor assembly and test facility in Jagiroad has been completed and pilot chip production has commenced, marking a significant milestone for the state's ambitious semiconductor project.

Sarma said the facility is likely to be formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December or January. "Regarding the semiconductor facility, I came a few days ago. The clean room is already ready. They have started production of pilot chips," the Chief Minister said. (IANS)

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