Gauhati HC Issues Notice to Govt Departments Over River Dolphin Protection

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A division bench of the Gauhati High Court comprising Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury issued notices to various departments of the Assam government to respond to a PIL (58/2026) filed by Abdus Sattar and three others seeking protection for river dolphins in the Kalahi River in the Kamrup district.

This PIL has been filed restraining the authorities from permitting boat racing competitions in the Kalahi River, which is a known habitat for river dolphins. The petitioners raised concern over a recent boat race competition organized in the Kalahi River in the Champupara area of the Kamrup district. They feel that activities like boat racing are detrimental to river dolphins and the erosion of riverbanks. They requested the court to take the necessary measures to safeguard and preserve the river dolphins.

"We find the concern of the petitioners in seeking direction to the respondents to take necessary steps for the protection and preservation of the river dolphins in the Kalahi River to be genuine," the court observed.

The advocates representing the respective respondents shall respond to this petition by the next date, i.e., November 23, 2026, the court said.

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