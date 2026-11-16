Gauhati HC seeks Assam government's affidavit on procurement of pesticide-testing machines

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court has directed the Food & Civil Supplies Department, Assam, to file a detailed affidavit on the procurement of advanced machines needed for effectively testing agricultural products, especially vegetables, for prohibited pesticides.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Kaushik Goswami passed the order.

The Court noted from the records that the food analyst had expressed the need for an additional Liquid Chromatograph Tandem Mass Spectrometer (LC-MS/MS) as well as another equipment called Gas Chromatograph Tandem Mass Spectrometer (GC-MS/MS) for effectively testing agricultural products, especially vegetables, for prohibited pesticides.

These machines are considered essential for accurately detecting pesticide residues and monitoring the controlled use of pesticides.

Ms. U. Sharma, learned advocate representing the Food & Civil Supplies (F&CS) Department, sought some time to take instructions in the matter, especially regarding the procurement of the machines referred to above for effectively monitoring the controlled use of pesticides. The Court directed that a detailed affidavit be filed by the Food & Civil Supplies Department on or before the next date.

Mr B. Choudhury, an advocate representing the Agriculture Department, was also directed to respond to the averments made in the petition.

The court has listed the matter for the next hearing on February 10, 2027.

The PIL (18/2018), filed by Advocate Seema Bhuyan, relates to the larger issue of pesticide contamination in vegetables and food products sold in Assam and the need for proper testing infrastructure to ensure food safety for consumers.

Also Read: APGCL Seeks Approval for Rs 184.77 Crore Namrup Power Project Upgrade