Gauhati High Court Urges Swift Action on Land Settlement Applications Under Assam Land Policy 2019

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court has directed the Revenue & Disaster Management Department, Assam and district commissioners to expeditiously take up the applications seeking land settlement if they meet the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Assam Land Policy, 2019.

Justice Devashis Baruah issued the directive while hearing a bunch petition filed by individuals evicted from Hasila Beel in Goalpara district, Bangara in Kamrup (M) district, Kampur in Nagaon district and other places during eviction drives conducted by the administration, and taking into account the pitiable state in which the petitioners are presently being lodged in private lands.

The court observed that in pursuance to the liberty being granted by it on October 7, 2026 in the present batch of writ petitions, applications seeking settlement in terms with Assam Land Policy, 2019 have been filed by various petitioners.

These applications which were duly received by offices of the district commissioners concerned have been brought on record by filing additional affidavits by the petitioners.

The court further observed that as the resources of the state were limited and there were various applications filed on the basis of the liberty so granted by this court, it shall be open to the state respondents while considering allotment proportionately with the availability of the resources.

The court maintained that an expeditious and out-of-turn consideration of the applications submitted by the petitioners is the need of the hour. Under such circumstances, the court fixed the matter again on December 16, 2026, during which an update shall be placed as to the status of the applications.

Also, in the interest of justice, the court directed the counsel for the petitioners to provide extra copies of the additional affidavits so filed to R Borpujari, the standing counsel, so that the matter can be taken up with the authorities concerned, while ruling that the interim order passed earlier shall continue till the next date.

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