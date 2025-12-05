SR of Electoral Roll 2026: BLOs identify 1,67,925 dead and 1,29,676 shifted voters

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: While conducting house-to-house verification by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) during the ongoing Special Revision (SR) of Electoral Roll 2026 in the state, the BLOs found that till December 3, a total of 1,67,925 dead voters were included in the electoral roll. The BLOs also identified 1,29,676 voters who had shifted.

According to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, the SR is characterized by a high degree of field-level scrutiny which started with house-to-house verification from November 22, 2025, where 29,656 BLOs have been deployed, one for each polling station. The BLOs are conducting physical, house-to-house verification using pre-filled Statement 1 (containing details of existing electors), Statement 2 and Statement 3. BLOs are mandated to make a minimum of three visits if a house is found locked or closed. Moreover, 61,533 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) representing various political parties are also engaged to ensure transparency. BLOs shall facilitate the filing of Forms 6, 7, and 8 subsequent to the verification.

The credibility of the SR process is a core focus for the Election Commission of India (ECI), which has introduced measures explicitly designed to foster public trust. The engagement of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) from all political parties ensures participation and transparency at the grassroot level. Further, multiple visits by the BLO to the households will add more accuracy to the exercise. As of December 3, a total of 29,68,961 households have been visited, 1,67,925 electors have been found dead, 1,29,676 electors have been identified to be shifted, 2,63,837 18+ electors have been identified to be un-enrolled and 65,973 prospective electors have been identified.

To ensure that the exercise is carried out in a correct and fair manner, an appeal mechanism is also in place. For any decision made by the Electoral Registration Officer, an appeal can be made to the First Appellate Authority, i.e., the District Magistrate, and for any decision made by the District Magistrate, an appeal can be filed with the Chief Electoral Officer.

The Special Revision (SR) of Electoral Rolls in Assam is a distinct and rigorous update process ordered by the ECI ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. The primary goal of the SR is to produce a reliable, accurate, and fully updated voter list by ensuring the inclusion of every eligible citizen and the removal of all ineligible names.

Qualifying Date for SR: January 1, 2026 (eligible persons turning 18 on or before this date are eligible to enrol). H2H Verification: November 22, 2025, to December 20, 2025.

Across the state’s 126 Assembly Constituencies, a total of approximately 2,52,02,775 electors have been covered. After the H2H visit by BLOs, a draft electoral roll will be published on December 27, 2025. The integrated final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on February 10, 2026.

