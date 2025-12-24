Gautam Roy Signals Exit from Electoral Fray, Calls for New Leadership

Hailakandi: Former Minister and senior BJP leader Gautam Roy’s political stance on the 2026 Assembly elections has continued shift, keeping political circles abuzz with speculation.
While, he has at times hinted at a possible comeback, subject to his health and party support, he has also repeatedly indicated a desire to step away from his active electoral politics. Speculation around his stand on the upcoming election shows no sign of dying down.
Following the inauguration of the traditional 42nd Rabindra Mela in Hailakandi recently, Roy once again made a definitive statement regarding his future and the coming elections. Responding to questions from journalists, he stated that his outlook had changed completely and it focused more on the younger generation to an opportunity to move forward.
Addressing media persons, Gautam Roy said, “I have nothing more to gain. The Almighty has given me everything in life. I will not contest in 2026. The new generation has come forward. Let them play the electoral game this time.”
Notably, Roy’s statements come amid a series of contrasting statements over the past few days. Just a few days ago he said that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) offered him a ticket and his health condition remained well, he would consider contesting the 2026 Assembly elections. However, now, he struck a markedly different tone, making it clear that he no longer harbours any ambition to re-enter the electoral fray anymore.
Earlier, on the same stage, the 42nd Rabindra Mela was formally inaugurated jointly by father and son, Gautam Roy and his son Rahul Roy. Among the dignitaries present at the event were former district BJP president Subrata Sharma Majumdar, former principal Bijay Kumar Dhar, Gautam Gupta, and many other eminent personalities.
It may be mentioned that Gautam Roy serves as the president of the Rabindra Mela Organising Committee, while his son Rahul Roy holds the post of executive president. For the past 42 years, this traditional Rabindra festival has been organised in Hailakandi under the leadership of the Roy family, earning a special place in the district’s cultural landscape.
Gracing the occasion, Rahul Roy described the Rabindra Mela as a meeting ground for all and appealed to people to visit and participate in the fair. He said that Rabindra Mela is not just a cultural event; it further strengthens the bonds of harmony and unity among people.
It may also be noted that this year’s Rabindra Mela will continue for an entire month and will keep Hailakandi vibrant with various cultural programmes, discussion sessions, and literary gatherings.