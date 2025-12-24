Gautam Roy Signals Exit from Electoral Fray, Calls for New Leadership

Hailakandi: Former Minister and senior BJP leader Gautam Roy’s political stance on the 2026 Assembly elections has continued shift, keeping political circles abuzz with speculation.

While, he has at times hinted at a possible comeback, subject to his health and party support, he has also repeatedly indicated a desire to step away from his active electoral politics. Speculation around his stand on the upcoming election shows no sign of dying down.

Following the inauguration of the traditional 42nd Rabindra Mela in Hailakandi recently, Roy once again made a definitive statement regarding his future and the coming elections. Responding to questions from journalists, he stated that his outlook had changed completely and it focused more on the younger generation to an opportunity to move forward.

Addressing media persons, Gautam Roy said, “I have nothing more to gain. The Almighty has given me everything in life. I will not contest in 2026. The new generation has come forward. Let them play the electoral game this time.”

Notably, Roy’s statements come amid a series of contrasting statements over the past few days. Just a few days ago he said that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) offered him a ticket and his health condition remained well, he would consider contesting the 2026 Assembly elections. However, now, he struck a markedly different tone, making it clear that he no longer harbours any ambition to re-enter the electoral fray anymore.