General Secretary of All Assam Lawyers' Association, Dipak Kumar Das Joins AGP

A large joining ceremony of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) was held in Barpeta in the presence of party president Atul Bora
Barpeta: The atmosphere turned lively in Barpeta town as former student leader and General Secretary of the All Assam Lawyers' Association Dipak Kumar Das embarked on his new political journey with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). Das formally joined the party on Friday.

The joining programme, held at the Barpeta District Library auditorium in the presence of over five thousand people, saw a massive turnout of new members pledging their support to the AGP.

Das has now emerged as a strong contender for the AGP ticket from the Barpeta Legislative Assembly Constituency No. 24, which is reserved for the Scheduled Castes. Addressing the gathering presided over by former MLA Gunindra Das, MP Phanibhushan Choudhury said that Dipak Kumar Das’s arrival has given fresh energy to the Asom Gana Parishad.

He further remarked that AGP workers in Barpeta, Bajali, Bhabanipur and Sorbhog constituencies must unite wholeheartedly to ensure the victory of AGP candidates without leaving any opportunity for rivals.

Minister and AGP working president Keshab Mahanta, in his speech, stated that the party’s base in Barpeta has grown stronger than before. AGP president and minister Atul Bora added that today’s joining event will not only influence Barpeta but will have an impact across the whole of Assam.

He also stated that the government has undertaken numerous initiatives for the protection and welfare of the people, and the AGP continues to work alongside the government to take the Assamese nation forward. Bora further claimed that several Congress MLAs are currently in touch with the AGP.

