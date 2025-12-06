General Secretary of All Assam Lawyers' Association, Dipak Kumar Das Joins AGP

Barpeta: The atmosphere turned lively in Barpeta town as former student leader and General Secretary of the All Assam Lawyers' Association Dipak Kumar Das embarked on his new political journey with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). Das formally joined the party on Friday.

The joining programme, held at the Barpeta District Library auditorium in the presence of over five thousand people, saw a massive turnout of new members pledging their support to the AGP.

Das has now emerged as a strong contender for the AGP ticket from the Barpeta Legislative Assembly Constituency No. 24, which is reserved for the Scheduled Castes. Addressing the gathering presided over by former MLA Gunindra Das, MP Phanibhushan Choudhury said that Dipak Kumar Das’s arrival has given fresh energy to the Asom Gana Parishad.