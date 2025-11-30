Top Headlines

Gohpur School Students Launch Their Own Branded Eggs, Turn Poultry Entrepreneurs

Sankardev Shiksha Niketan’s vocational programme sees Class 11 students managing over 1,100 hens and earning profits from commercial egg sales
Image of the school students who launched branded eggs
Published on

Gohpur: In an inspiring example of practical education, Sankardev Shiksha Niketan in Gohpur has launched its own branded brown eggs in the state market, an initiative fully operated by the school’s Class 11 students. The project was formally inaugurated by the school’s Chairman, Uday Aditya Goswami, marking a major milestone in the institution’s vocational education programme introduced just five months ago.

Under this programme, each student was assigned the responsibility of managing 35 hens, overseeing daily feeding, hygiene, and maintenance. Their collective effort has led to a thriving poultry unit with around 1,100 hens producing eggs every day, making commercial distribution both feasible and profitable.

The move is aimed at empowering young learners financially. The school has announced that 50% of the profits from egg sales will be transferred directly into the students’ bank accounts. This opportunity allows them to earn while continuing their studies, providing them with early exposure to entrepreneurship and financial management.

The initiative extends beyond poultry farming. The school has also incorporated mushroom cultivation, weaving, agriculture, and other livelihood-oriented skill programmes as part of its curriculum. Administrators believe that these hands-on learning experiences will help students build confidence, develop self-reliance, and access wider career options in the future.

Sankardev Shiksha Niketan’s model is now being viewed as a promising example of how vocational education can transform rural schooling and create young entrepreneurs equipped with real-world skills.

